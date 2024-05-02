Sangrur DLSA official interacts with jail inmates

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, May 1

Authorities at Malerkotla Sub Jail were cautioned against any lapses in fulfilling basic needs of convicts and accused facing trials under various cases registered against them.

The direction was given by Sangrur District Legal Services Authority Secretary Daljit Kaur during concluding phase of her visit made on Wednesday as per guidelines by Acting Chairperson of Punjab State Legal Services Authority Gurmit Singh Sandhawalia.

Showing satisfaction over arrangements being made for dignified stay of inmates and under trials at the jail, Daljit Kaur said that personnel at the jail had been advised to ensure that quality meals are provided to all incumbents according to the standard jail manual. “We advised the staff at the kitchen to ensure that cleanliness is maintained at all costs and food is prepared and served according to the jail manual,” said Kaur.

A Legal Aid Clinic established at the jail was also visited and inmates were asked to convey their problems and suggestions, besides updating them about the free legal aid facility available for all eligible beneficiaries. The Jail Superintendent was advised to forward all applications received for free legal aid to the Sangrur District Legal Services Authority as and when these are received. Inmates were also explained the procedure for filing appeals in the High Court and the Supreme Court of India.

The team later visited sub-division courts complex too and were informed that Lok Adalats at Malerkotla, Sangrur, Sunam, Dhuri and Munak would be held on May 11.

Takes stock of arrangements

