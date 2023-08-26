Sangrur farmer who died during clash with cops cremated

Sangrur, August 25
The mortal remains of farmer Pritam Singh, who died in police-farmers clash at Longowal on August 21, were cremated at Mander Kalan village today. “The cremation of farmer Pritam Singh was done at his village Mander Kalan. Members of various organisations attended the cremation. We had ended our protest last night as the state government has fulfilled our demands,” said Rajpal Singh, a member of BKU Azad.
The early morning raids at the house of farmer leaders in Longowal and subsequent attempts of farmers to block Badbar toll plaza on Sangrur-Barnala road led to a clash between the police and farmers led by BKU Azad in Longowal town of Sangrur on August 21, killing one farmer and injuring seven policemen.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called 'Shiv Shakti' Point
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
8 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources s...
Chandrayaan's focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered
No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell
Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs