Sangrur farmer who died during clash with cops cremated

Sangrur, August 25

The mortal remains of farmer Pritam Singh, who died in police-farmers clash at Longowal on August 21, were cremated at Mander Kalan village today. “The cremation of farmer Pritam Singh was done at his village Mander Kalan. Members of various organisations attended the cremation. We had ended our protest last night as the state government has fulfilled our demands,” said Rajpal Singh, a member of BKU Azad.

The early morning raids at the house of farmer leaders in Longowal and subsequent attempts of farmers to block Badbar toll plaza on Sangrur-Barnala road led to a clash between the police and farmers led by BKU Azad in Longowal town of Sangrur on August 21, killing one farmer and injuring seven policemen.

