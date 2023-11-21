Sangrur farmers block road with tractor-trailers

Sangrur, November 20
Hundreds of farmers under the banner of BKU (Azad) and BKU (Sidhupur) with stubble-laden tractor-trailers protested in front of Sangrur Deputy Commissioner (DC) office for five hours. They were demanding the cancellation of FIRs registered against them for burning of paddy stubble and have announced to intensify their agitation in the coming days.
“We do not want to burn stubble, but we are compelled to do it as both Punjab and Central Governments have failed to provide the required machines and other facilities to manage stubble without burning,” said Karnail Singh, an old farmer, while sitting on his tractor.
Farmers had blocked the DC road till the old office of the Municipal Council Sangrur. The authorities had to divert the traffic, thus leading to traffic jams in various parts of the city.
