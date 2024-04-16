Sangrur farmers burn BJP leader Arvind Khanna’s effigy

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, April 15

A large number of members and activists, including women, of the BKU (Ugrahan) today burnt an effigy of senior BJP leader Arvind Khanna in front of his house on the Government Ranbir College road here.

The effigy was burnt in the presence of state president of the union Joginder Singh Ugrahan. The activists resorted to the step to protest against the alleged use of force by the police against farmers in the Malerkotla area yesterday when they reached there to oppose Khanna’s visit.

The BKU workers took out a protest march from the local grain market to the residence of Khanna. They raised slogans for their demands. Earlier, they also held a rally at the grain market which was attended among other leaders by Ugrahan, district president Amrik Singh Gandhuan and district general secretary Darbara Singh Chhajla.

Addressing the farmers, Ugrahan lashed out at the central government for not implementing the already accepted demands, like the guaranteed MSP for all crops, strict legal action against accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and cancellation of cases registered against farmers during the farmers’ protest in Delhi. He also asked the farmers to remain peaceful during the agitation.

