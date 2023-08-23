Sangrur farmer’s family, police spar over autopsy

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 22

Family members of deceased farmer, Pritam Singh, whose body has been kept at the Government Rajindra Hospital for the post-mortem examination, today had heated arguments with the Patiala police.

The irate relatives wanted to take away the body to Sangrur without the autopsy and demanded relief and registration of a case against the erring cops.

The farmers accompanying kin of the deceased said they would return tomorrow in large numbers.

The BKU leaders said, “The aggrieved family wants the post-mortem examination to be conducted in Sangrur. However, the Patiala police suspect that we will keep the body at the protest site.”

Deputy Superintendent of Police (City-I) Sanjeev Singla said the body could be handed over only to the Sangrur police after they give an undertaking that the post-mortem would be conducted in their jurisdiction.

“Moreover, the hospital cannot release the body without ascertaining the cause of death,” he said.

Yesterday, the farmers and police personnel clashed in Sangrur as the former forced their way through barricades using tractor-trailers to block the Sangrur-Barnala road and Badbar toll plaza.

According to police, Pritam was mowed down by a tractor-trailer belonging to one of the protesters. He was rushed to Patiala, where he died during the treatment, said the police. Many cops were also injured in the melee.

