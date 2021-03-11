Sangrur Government Medical College to now come up at Mastuana Sahib

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, May 15

Finally, the Punjab Government has decided to start the construction of Sangrur Government Medical College (GMC), but the location has been changed to Mastuana Sahib from Ghabdan village, where a foundation stone was laid by then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on December 14, 2021. The Congress government also had to change the project’s location from Gharachon village to Ghabdan.

Sources said Mastuana Sahib authorities have agreed to give 25 acres for the construction of the GMC on Changal village road. The authorities have also registered Sant Baba Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences Society, Mastuana Sahib, to run the new GMC.

Former CM Channi, along with Finance Minister and PWD minister Vijay Inder Singla, had laid the foundation stone of the GMC at Ghabdan village and announced that the project would come up at a cost of Rs 345.15 crore. However, during a visit to the spot on Sunday, The Tribune team found that the foundation stone was lying uprooted.

Some senior Congress leaders have objected to AAP’s decision of shifting the GMC to Mastuana Sahib. “There was no need to shift the GMC. The police must register an FIR against those who have uprooted the foundation stone,” said Satish Kansal of Congress.

DC Jitendra Jorwal said,“ “The Sangrur civil hospital is only around 2 km away and the NH is only around 700m away from the new project location.”

Stone laid by Channi