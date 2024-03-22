Sangrur hooch tragedy: CM must ask Cheema to step down: Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

As the death toll in the illicit liquor case in Dirba rose to eight today, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday rebuked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his failure to fix responsibility for the tragedy and sought resignation of the Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

“Both CM Mann and Cheema have not uttered a single word ever since the incident happened. The AAP prefers to remain mum on the issue. They have not even visited the families of the deceased and those who have been hospitalised. It shows their insensitivity toward the loss of precious lives,” Bajwa added.

“If the situation of Punjab CM’s home district and Excise Minister’s assembly segment is so grim, one easily can get an idea of the situation of the illicit liquor trade in the state,” Bajwa added.

The Opposition leader said now the onus was on Mann to fix the responsibility of the Excise Minister and ask him to step down.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Partap Singh Bajwa #Sangrur