Sangrur hooch tragedy: PSHRC asks Sangrur DC to submit report

Sangrur, March 21
The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) today took suo motu cognisance of a news item published in The Tribune today with the headline ,’Spurious liquor’ claims 5 lives in Sangrur village, 3 arrested’.
Justice Sant Parkash, Chairperson of the PSHRC, and Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, a member of the commission, in the order have mentioned some points of the news item.
In the order the DC has been asked to submit his report to the commission before the next date of hearing on May 2. The commission has also stated that a copy of the order along with the copy of the news item be sent to the DC.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...