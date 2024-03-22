Sangrur hooch tragedy: PSHRC asks Sangrur DC to submit report

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, March 21

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) today took suo motu cognisance of a news item published in The Tribune today with the headline ,’Spurious liquor’ claims 5 lives in Sangrur village, 3 arrested’.

Justice Sant Parkash, Chairperson of the PSHRC, and Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, a member of the commission, in the order have mentioned some points of the news item.

In the order the DC has been asked to submit his report to the commission before the next date of hearing on May 2. The commission has also stated that a copy of the order along with the copy of the news item be sent to the DC.

#human rights #Sangrur