Sangrur: Kin protest over death of labourer

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 15

Four days after a labourer died and five others suffered injuries after an under-construction building collapsed at Salemgarh village, relatives of the deceased and others held a protest in Moonak on Tuesday and announced that they would intensify their agitation if the government failed to fulfil their demands.

“The body of Gurpreet Singh is lying in a local hospital and others are still undergoing treatment. The Punjab Government should give Rs 10 lakh financial aid to the family of deceased, a government job and waive all of his debt. If the government fails, we will intensify our agitation,” said Rinku Moonak, a leader of the BKU (Ugrahan).

Moonak Tehsildar Parveen Kumar said they were trying to convince the protesters to cremate the body of the victim as their demands had already been forwarded to the government.