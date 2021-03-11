Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll on June 23

Chandigarh, May 25
The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced the byelection to Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab on June 23.
Counting of votes will take place on June 26.
The seat fell vacant after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann resigned as an MP from Sangrur in March.
The Model Code of Conduct comes into effect immediately, Punjab CEO S Karuna Raju said.
