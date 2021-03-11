Sangrur LS bypoll notification today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

The notification for holding the byelection to Sangrur parliamentary constituency will be issued on Monday. Candidates can make nominations till June 6.

Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju on Sunday said as per the schedule the scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 7. The last date of withdrawal of candidature has been fixed as June 9. He said the polling would be held from 8 am to 6pm on June 23, whereas the counting would also be held on June 26. The election shall be completed before June 28, he added. The Deputy Commissioner Sangrur is the Returning Officer.

As per the information, June 3 being the Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev and June 4 being first Saturday are not holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881; therefore, nomination papers can be presented by the candidate on that day. However, June 5 being Sunday is a holiday; therefore, nomination papers cannot be filed on that day.

Meanwhile, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla from May 25 onwards.