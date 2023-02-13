Sangrur: Meetings for Feb 20 protest

Sangrur: Members of Zameen Prapati Sangarsh Committee and Pendu Mazdoor Union have started meetings in villages to mobilise support for their Tehsil-level protests across Punjab on February 20 for their long-pending demands. TNS
Minister visits patients
Chandigarh: Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Sunday visited a couple after a month of successfully operating on their eyes. Suraj and Kavita of Ladhuwala village in Fazilka had lost their eyesight due to white cataract, but being poor, they had ignored their problem. TNS
Two persons electrocuted
Abohar: Atinder Singh (38) died when an iron pipe, which he was using, touched high-tension electricity wires over a building in Sriganganagar. In a separate incident, Ravish Kumar (20) of Haripura village died as he climbed on an electricity pole in Sahranwali village. OC
Murder accused still at large
Phagwara: More than 17 months after the crime, the Nurmahal police have failed to arrest the man accused of murdering a local resident. Rohit of Mohalla Khatikan was shot dead on August 10 by Jaswinder Singh Bunty of Lohar village under Jamsher Sadar police station.
