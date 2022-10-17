Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann stopped from entering J-K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 17

High-voltage drama was witnessed on Monday at Lakhanpur – the entry point of Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab – where Member Parliament (MP) from Sangrur Simranjit Singh Mann was stopped by district administration of Kathua.

Mann who wanted to enter J&K claimed that he was not aware that he would be stopped at Lakhanpur. “I would have brought my lawyers along had I known that the police would stop me from entering J&K,” said Mann while sitting inside his vehicle.

Sources said the district administration was aware that Mann, who is known for his controversial remarks, would visit J&K and that it might cause a law and order problem.

Police personnel were stationed in large numbers at the entry gate of Lakhanpur where Mann was stopped as soon as his vehicle reached there. Officials from district administration also reached the spot and requested Mann to return to Punjab which he refused.

While talking to the media, Mann said, “After the abrogation of special status of J&K, I wanted to see the situation in which Sikhs, Kashmiri Pandits and other communities are living in J&K. However, the administration has handed over me a letter stating that I will not be allowed to enter the UT as Section 144 has been imposed in the area.”

Mann had reached Lakhanpur around 6 pm and had not returned till 9 pm.