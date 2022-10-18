Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann stopped at J&K's Lakhanpur border

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 17

A high voltage drama was witnessed at Lakhanpur – entry point of Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab – where Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann was stopped by the Kathua district administration.

Mann, who wanted to enter J&K on Monday evening, claimed that he was not aware that he would be stopped at Lakhanpur. “I would have brought my lawyers along with me had I known that the police will stop me from entering J&K,” said Mann while sitting inside his vehicle.

According to sources, the administration was aware that Mann, who is known for his controversial remarks, would visit J&K and that could cause a law and order problem. The police was stationed in large numbers at the entry gate of Lakhanpur, where Mann was stopped as soon as his vehicle reached the area. Officials from district administration also reached the spot and requested Mann to return to Punjab, but he refused.

Mann told the media, “After the abrogation of special status of J&K, I wanted to see the situation in which Sikhs, Kashmiri Pandits and other communities are living in J&K. However, the administration has handed me a letter, which states that I will not be allowed to enter the UT as Section 144 has been imposed in the area.”

Mann had reached Lakhanpur at around 6 pm and he had not returned till 9 pm.

