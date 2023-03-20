Sangrur MP’s Twitter account ‘withheld’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

Micro-blogging site Twitter has “withheld” account of Simranjit Singh Mann, president, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and Sangrur MP.

The micro-blogging site has stated that the account had been withheld in India in response to legal demand. It could not be ascertained whether the account had been withheld on demand of Central agencies or Punjab Police.

Incidentally, the Punjab Police are conducting statewide raids to nab pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh. On March 18, Mann was reportedly heard telling mediapersons that action against Amritpal and his aides was at behest of the Centre and CM Bhagwant Mann-led government was acting on behalf of the Centre.