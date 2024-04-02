Sangrur police organise athletics meet to raise awareness against narcotics

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, April 1

The district police, in association with the district administration, organised an athletics meet for awareness against drugs at the local War Heroes Stadium today. Various track competitions were conducted for boys and girls, wherein a large number of athletes participated.

Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal and SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal felicitated winners with medals and cash prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Jorwal said the district administration was constantly trying to make the youth aware about the menace of drug abuse. He said such sports tournaments play an important role in nurturing the budding players. He added that if any player faces any difficulty related to a game, then the matter should be immediately brought to the administration’s attention, so that it could be solved properly.

SSP Chahal said various activities were being conducted regularly by the district police to promote sports culture among the youth. He assured the youth that these activities would be conducted on a grand scale in the future to boost morale of the players.

He also appealed to the residents of the district that if anyone wanted to provide information regarding drugs, they must contact helpline number 112. He added that the identity of the person would be kept completely confidential.

SP Navreet Singh Virk, District Sports Officer Parminder Singh Kalyan, coaches, representatives of District Athletic Association, a large number of sportspersons and school students were present on the occasion.

