Sangrur reports maximum farm fires for 2nd day in row

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 31

Punjab reported 2,131 stubble-burning incidents on Monday, the highest this season, with Sangrur again topping the chart.

Of the total cases, the home district of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reported 330 farm fires. The number of stubble-burning cases in the state has crossed the 16000-mark, with over 11,000 farm fires reported in 10 days alone.

According to data, the state has recorded 16,004 cases till October 31 this season. The number of cases reported for the corresponding date in 2021 is 13,124, while that for 2020 is 26,915.

The data available also revealed that on October 31, 2021, Punjab had reported 2,895 cases of farm fires, while the number for the corresponding date in 2020 was 3,629.

Recording the maximum number of stubble-burning cases in the state for two consecutive days, the situation in Sangrur is likely to take a turn for the worse.

Many farmers in the district have started to burn stubble at large scale and said they would stage a protest against officials of the Agriculture Department if they came to check stubble-burning cases.

It is also reported that officials of the Agriculture Department are being held ‘hostage’ by farmers at the time of checking of farm fires.

Warning farmers against stubble-burning, agriculture experts said it causes air pollution and adversely affects the soil health. The experts said if allowed to decompose in soil, crop residue can help in cutting expenditure on fertilisers.