Sangrur residents against move to convert PHC into Aam Aadmi Clinic

Sangrur, February 10
Residents of various villages fear that healthcare services will be affected if the state government goes ahead with its plan to convert Bhutal Kalan primary health centre (PHC) into Aam Aadmi Clinic.
Wastage of public money
A 25-bed PHC is being converted into an Aam Aadmi Clinic by spending lakhs. It is sheer wastage of public money. The government should spend money to create a new facility rather than dismantling a working health facility. Gobind Singh, A resident
Villagers said the government should start the mohalla clinic in another building. “This PHC caters to the needs of residents of various villages, including Bhutal Khurd, Dhindsa, Kalbanjara, Lehal kalan, Lehal Khurd and Khandewad. The decision to convert it into Aam Aadmi Clinic is not wise. The government should improve services at the PHC,” said Harjeet Singh, a resident of Bhutal Kalan.
As the renovation of the structure has commenced, villagers claimed that the authorities concerned took no feedback from locals.
“A 25-bed PHC is being converted into Aam Aadmi Clinic by spending lakhs. It is sheer wastage of public money. The government should spend the sanctioned amount to create a new facility rather than dismantling a working health facility,” said Gobind Singh, another resident.
Sangrur Civil Surgeon Dr Parminder Kaur said, “This mohalla clinic will provide better healthcare services to area residents. Once the clinic starts at Bhutal Kalan, residents will themselves see a huge difference.”
