Sangrur RTA gets 8th secretary in 4 months

Sangrur, November 21

In the home district of CM Bhagwant Mann, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office has seen the transfer of its seven secretaries during past around four months, badly affecting the working of department and creating problems for residents.

As per details procured from the RTA office, after the transfer of Karanbir Singh Chhina as the RTA secretary in July, Ravinder Singh Gill joined, but later Sangrur Assistant Commissioner General Devdarshdeep Singh, Bhawanigarh SDM Vineet Kumar and Dirba SDM Rajesh Sharma were given additional charge of the post.

In September, Sukhwinder Singh Brar joined while later Manjeet Singh, Deputy State transport Commissioner, was given the additional charge of the post. Some days ago, Brar rejoined as the RTA secretary.

Vikas Garg, Secretary (Transport), said they had made regular arrangements now while earlier were temporary. “After then secretary went on leave, we had to make temporary arrangements. Now we have posted a regular secretary,” he said.

