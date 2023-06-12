 Sangrur SDM, Trust chief lock horns over construction of gym : The Tribune India

Sangrur SDM, Trust chief lock horns over construction of gym

Sangrur SDM, Trust chief lock horns over construction of gym

An under-construction open gym at Banasar Garden in Sangrur. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, June 11

Sangrur Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Navreet Sekhon and newly appointed Chairman of the Sangrur Improvement Trust Pritam Singh Pitu seem to have locked horns over the construction of an open gym in Banasar Garden.

It Will come up in the park only

The SDM has asked us to stop work; she says the gym should be shifted to the swimming pool side. The site suggested by the SDM is not proper as a gym should be at an open place. We will construct it in the park. Pritam Singh Pitu, Chairman, Improvement Trust

The SDM has asked the trust chairman to stop the construction work and shift it to another location. The construction is, however, going on as the trust chairman has refused to do so on the plea that the site selected by the SDM is not proper.

“The SDM has asked us to stop work as she say the gym should be shifted to the swimming pool side. The site suggested by the SDM is not proper as an open gym should be at an open place. We will construct it in the park,” said Pitu who took charge as trust chairman 13 days ago.

Those visiting the garden supported Pitu saying the gym was being constructed at an appropriate place.

“I have come to know that after becoming the trust chairman when Pitu came to the garden, some locals requested him for an open gym. Within days, he ordered the construction of a gym. The administration should support AAP leaders rather than creating problems,” said an elderly morning walker.

Most residents feel the present location of the gym is suitable. “Neither I am against the SDM, nor Pitu, but this site seems better than the other one,” said a resident.

SDM Navreet Sekhon, however, maintained that the present location of the gym was improper. “Since we have already sent plans to make the park better, I, along with the trust chairman, had visited another site to shift the open gym there. We have only changed the location of the gym. We plan to use the gym with proper facilities,” she said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Punjabi actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away following battle with cancer

2
World

Some Indian students in Canada receive stay orders on deportation: Govt sources

3
Punjab

Punjab Government hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel by 88 paisa

4
Haryana

Two Gurugram sub-tehsils under lens for registry ‘fraud’

5
Nation

Indigo flight strays into Pakistan amid bad weather: Report

6
Trending

British rapper Stefflon Don reaches Sidhu Moosewala's village to pay tribute

7
Nation

Will oppose Centre's ordinance and 'save democracy': Arvind Kejriwal at AAP's 'Maha-Rally' in Delhi

8
Punjab

Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan announces series of festivals to revive rich cultural heritage of state

9
Haryana

Gurugram: Police seize 800 cartons of illicit liquor

10
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags ‘gaps’

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags ‘gaps’

Delhi has repeatedly urged Ottawa to adopt humanitarian appr...

Unfazed by charges, WFI chief firm on contesting next LS poll

Unfazed by charges, WFI chief firm on contesting next LS poll

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

14 Punjab women still stuck in Oman

14 Punjab women still stuck in Oman

Of 11 agents booked, nine absconding

Petrol, diesel dearer as VAT hiked in Punjab

Petrol, diesel dearer as VAT hiked in Punjab

Move part of govt’s additional resource mobilisation drive |...


Cities

View All

Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

BJP launches ‘selfie with palace of corruption’ campaign to target AAP

Supreme Court to hear plea against Delhi High Court order staying notice to bike-taxi firms

Softening hard-knock life with touch-up in Tihar

3 held for robbing, killing elderly woman

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala