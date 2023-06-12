Sangrur SDM, Trust chief lock horns over construction of gym

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, June 11

Sangrur Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Navreet Sekhon and newly appointed Chairman of the Sangrur Improvement Trust Pritam Singh Pitu seem to have locked horns over the construction of an open gym in Banasar Garden.

It Will come up in the park only The SDM has asked us to stop work; she says the gym should be shifted to the swimming pool side. The site suggested by the SDM is not proper as a gym should be at an open place. We will construct it in the park. Pritam Singh Pitu, Chairman, Improvement Trust

The SDM has asked the trust chairman to stop the construction work and shift it to another location. The construction is, however, going on as the trust chairman has refused to do so on the plea that the site selected by the SDM is not proper.

“The SDM has asked us to stop work as she say the gym should be shifted to the swimming pool side. The site suggested by the SDM is not proper as an open gym should be at an open place. We will construct it in the park,” said Pitu who took charge as trust chairman 13 days ago.

Those visiting the garden supported Pitu saying the gym was being constructed at an appropriate place.

“I have come to know that after becoming the trust chairman when Pitu came to the garden, some locals requested him for an open gym. Within days, he ordered the construction of a gym. The administration should support AAP leaders rather than creating problems,” said an elderly morning walker.

Most residents feel the present location of the gym is suitable. “Neither I am against the SDM, nor Pitu, but this site seems better than the other one,” said a resident.

SDM Navreet Sekhon, however, maintained that the present location of the gym was improper. “Since we have already sent plans to make the park better, I, along with the trust chairman, had visited another site to shift the open gym there. We have only changed the location of the gym. We plan to use the gym with proper facilities,” she said.