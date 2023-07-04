Sangrur: Seeking job letter, 2 girls climb tower

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, July 3

Demanding letters of appointment in the police, two women members of the Punjab Police (2016) Waiting Candidates Union climbed a mobile tower on the Sangrur-Patiala road near Khurana. They have refused to end their protest without meeting the CM.

“We have cleared all written and physical exams. Only appointment letters are pending. However, the government is delaying our joining,” said Jagjeet Singh, union president. While Sarbjit and Harpreet have climbed the tower, others have started protest near it.