Sangrur villager’s body exhumed from under-construction toilet pit; wife, paramour arrested

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, November 26

A woman allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her alleged paramour at Bakhshiwala village on October 27 night and buried the body in 25-ft under-construction toilet pit in her house.

Police today exhumed the body and arrested both accused.

Sangrur SSP Surendra Lamba said on November 20, accused Jasvir Kaur alias Rajji Kaur (35) lodged a missing complaint in Cheema police station about her husband (now deceased) Amrik Singh alias Kala (40).

“During thorough investigations, it came to light that Kaur had illicit relations with Surjit Singh of same village. On October 27, they mixed sedatives in meat and gave to Amrik. After eating when Amrik fell unconscious, they strangled him to death and threw the body in 25 under-construction toilet pit in her house,” said Lamba.

The SSP added that on the same night, both the accused threw some sand over the body. The next day, Kaur along with her both kids, who were unaware about crime, filled the pit with sand. Later, she spread the word in the village that her husband has gone missing. To keep suspicion off her, she along with her relatives also went to various places to trace her husband, the police said.

“We have arrested both accused Surjit Singh and Jasvir Kaur and are conducting further investigations to ascertain that from where they got sedative and whether any other was also involved in the crime,” said SSP Lamba.

Kaur stayed in same house, where the body was buried, along with her two minor children till her arrest on Saturday morning.

Makhan Singh, uncle of the deceased, said Kaur kept telling lies to them that her husband had gone with combine harvester for labour and later went missing.

Sunam DSP Bharpur Singh said they have exhumed the body and shifted it to Sunam for post mortem.