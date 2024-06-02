Sangrur Voter turnout 64.4%: Mainstream politics has edge over separatist agenda

Sushil Goyal

Sangrur, June 1

Mainstream politics appears to have an edge over separatist politics in Sangrur, the constituency which is home to three AAP ministers in the government, but is being held by Simranjit Singh Mann.

Report card Reports suggest the fight is largely between AAP and BJP in the business community-dominated urban areas, and between AAP and Sikh radical Simranjit Singh Mann in rural areas

As voting ended at 6 pm, reports suggested that the fight, nevertheless, remained largely between AAP and the BJP in the business-dominated urban areas, while it was between AAP and Mann-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) in rural areas. Voters said Mann’s positions seem to be overlapping with the stance adopted by Congress candidate Sukhpal Khaira.

“People voted for me beyond party lines. SAD and AAP’s frustrated cadre has also voted for me, as have farmer organisations,” Khaira said.

Due to a mixed voting pattern in urban areas, the winning margin is likely to be narrow. AAP has gone all out to avenge the 2022 loss to Mann -- the seat was held by chief minister Bhagwant Mannfor 8 years before the bypoll -- and may have an edge in the political contest today. “The contest is one-sided and I have no competition with anyone,” AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who is also the Sports minister, said.

Mann’s personal reputation as well as that of his cabinet colleagues, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora is at stake, since all of them represent assembly segments falling in the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

However, farmers’ unhappiness over the delay in awarding compensation for crop damage seems to be working against AAP.

It may not be easy for Simranjit Singh Mann to keep his seat this time around because he is perceived as not having done enough for Sangrur. In the June 2022 byelection, he had capitalised on the charged emotions prevailing in the wake of the death of Sikh activist Deep Sidhu and the assassination of singer Sidhu Moosewala in adjoining Mansa district..

The presence of BJP candidate and former Sangrur MLA Arvind Khanna will affect Hindu votes that otherwise would have gone to Congress or AAP.

