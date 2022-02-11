Sanour AAP candidate booked for 'false affidavit'

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 11

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Sanour has been booked by the Patiala police for allegedly submitting a false affidavit when he filed his nomination papers for the assembly election.

Harmit Singh Pathanmajra has been booked under Sections 191 and 199 of the IPC and Section 125-A of the Representation of People Act.

The FIR has been registered on a complaint filed by the returning officer.

In the complaint, the returning officer said the candidate, in his nomination papers filed on January 31 did not disclose about the criminal case against him.

The candidate is said to have a criminal case pending against him, in Barnala district where he had been declared a proclaimed offender.