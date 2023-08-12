Santokh Singh murder case: Key shooter Gopi Dalewalia nabbed

Moga, August 11

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with the Moga police have arrested gangster Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi Dalewalia, who was a main shooter in the Santokh Singh murder case.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said Gopi Dalewalia, a resident of Dalewal village in Jalandhar, was a member of the Goru Bacha gang. The police have also recovered a pistol and five cartridges from his possession, he said.

The development came a fortnight after the arrest of three shooters — Nirmal Singh, alias Nimma, Aprail Singh, alias Shera and Jaskaran Singh, alias Karan— involved in the murder of Santokh (65).

On July 16, the accused barged into the house of Santokh and shot him.

The DGP said acting on a tip-off, the AGTF and the police arrested Gopi Dalewalia from the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar. The accused had been convicted in four cases and was declared a proclaimed offender in the 2016 murder case at Goraya, he said.

Sandeep Goel, AIG, AGTF, said Gopi Dalewalia and Gaurav Sharma, alias Goru Bacha, were the masterminds in Santokh’s murder. On July 16, a case was registered under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act against the accused. — TNS

AGTF, STF nab gangster Pintu

The AGTF of the Punjab Police in a joint operation with the STF of the UP Police has arrested gangster Arvind Kashyap, alias Pintu, a close aide of mafia don Dhruv Kuntu from Ludhiana on Friday

DGP Gaurav Yadav said, “Pintu was involved in the murder of former MLA of Sagri Assembly, Sarvesh Sipu in 2013. He carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh”

Sipu was shot dead in broad daylight by the members of the Pintu’s gang at the behest of Kuntu

#Gaurav Yadav #Moga #Punjab Police