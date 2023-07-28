3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang arrested in Moga's Santokh Singh murder case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Moga, July 28

Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with Moga police, cracked the murder of Santokh Singh with the arrest of three shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang, said DGP Gaurav Yadav on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified as Nirmal Singh alias Nimma, Aprail Singh alias Shera and Jaskaran Singh alias Karan. Police have also recovered three .32 calibre pistols along with 10 live cartridges and a Hyundai Verna car, which was used in a crime, from their possession.

According to the information, four assailants shot dead Santokh after barging into his house in Moga on July 16.

The DGP said a team of AGTF under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban, led by AIG Sandeep Goel along with Moga police, following reliable intel inputs, arrested the three men, who are shooters and associated with the notorious Gopi Dallewalia gang, from Mehatpur in Jalandhar.

He said that as per preliminary investigation, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Dallewalia and Gaurav Sharma alias Goru Bacha are the masterminds behind the murder. Dallewalia is a proclaimed offender with 12 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and under the Arms Act registered against him, he added.

Giving details, AIG Sandeep Goel said the police teams are on a manhunt to nab the remaining accused. Further investigations are on, he added.

