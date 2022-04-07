Sanyukt Samaj Morcha forms core panel to strengthen outfit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

Having suffered a humiliating defeat in the recently held Assembly elections, the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha has decided to dig in its heels in the political arena. A core committee of the SSM has been formed to strengthen the structure of the party.

The decision was taken today in the SSM’s general body meeting at Samrala under the presidentship of Balbir Singh Rajewal, Prem Singh Bhangu, Kamalpreet Singh Pannu and Bogh Singh Mansa.

During the meeting, candidates from across the state shared their experiences and emphatically vouched for the strengthening of SSM. Some of them have already opened offices and said they were ready to continue to fight in the political arena.

Suggestions also poured in for strengthening the IT cell and set off a membership campaign. A special drive for mobilising funds for the party was also planned. It is also decided that eventually the party should be a composite face of Punjabi society and thus due representation should be given to every section.

Those inducted in the core committed today included: Rajwant Singh Wadala, Vipin Kumar, Baldev Singh Mulanpur, Amrik Bhagowal and Satnam Sandhu among others. —

