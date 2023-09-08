 Saragarhi battle’s anniversary to be commemorated in US : The Tribune India

  • Saragarhi battle’s anniversary to be commemorated in US

Saragarhi battle’s anniversary to be commemorated in US

The battle in which 21 Sikh soldiers made their last stand against thousands of Pathans, is one of eight stories of collective bravery published by UNESCO

Saragarhi battle’s anniversary to be commemorated in US

Saragarhi battle’s anniversary to be commemorated in US



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, September 7

The 126th anniversary of the epic Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers made their last stand against thousands of Pathans in the North West Frontier Province (NWFP), is being commemorated in New York by the Consulate General of India and the Saragarhi Foundation.

Fought on September 12, 1897, in the Tirah region of NWFP, then part of British India, the battle is one of eight stories of collective bravery published by UNESCO.

The events planned for the occasion include screening of a short video on the battle, remarks by five members of the ‘Saragarhi Regiment’, including a Singh member of the US Army and address by the Consul General as well as military historians, according to Dr GS Josan, chairman of the foundation.

According to historical excerpts, a detachment of 21 soldiers from 36 Sikh, now 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment, while holding a small fortress atop Samana ridge, had made their last stand against 10,000 Pathan tribesmen. Some military historians also claim that there was a 22nd man, a non-combatant who also died in the fight and also that there were a lesser number of attackers than originally cited.

Despite overwhelming odds, the soldiers held off repeated enemy attacks on the fortress. The tribesmen finally set fire to the bushes and shrubs surrounding the post and under the cover of smoke managed to breach the wall. This was followed by fierce hand-to-hand combat.

When the British Parliament heard of the battle, they stood in unison to give an ovation to the defenders of Saragarhi. The story of the heroic deeds of these men was also placed before Queen Victoria. The account was received all over the world with awe and admiration.

All 21 soldiers were awarded the Indian Order of Merit (posthumously) which was then the highest gallantry awards applicable to Indian troops and considered equivalent to the Victoria Cross. The battle is included in school curriculum in Punjab, with Haryana also considering the same.

The Sikh Regiment carries the Battle Honour Saraghari 1897 and Saragarhi Day is observed in India every year. There have also been a few recent instances of the battle being commemorated In the United Kingdom. The battle has also been featured in historical documentaries in a Bollywood film.

Unparalleled zeal, courage

Fought on September 12, 1897, the battle is one of eight stories of collective bravery published by UNESCO. In the battle, 21 Sikh soldiers were up against approximately 10,000 - 14,000 Afridi and Orakzai tribes of the Pashtun. All 21 soldiers involved in the battle were posthumously awarded the Indian Order of Merit

#Saragarhi #Sikhs

