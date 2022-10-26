Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari yet to respond to AAP notice, action imminent

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, October 25

As a defiant Fauja Singh Sarari, who is the state Horticulture and Food Processing Minister, has so far not replied to the notice issued to him by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), action against him is now imminent.

Minister’s Audio clip had gone viral A notice was issued to state Horticulture and Food Processing Minister Fauja Singh Sarari last month after an audio clip, purportedly of the minister talking to his aide, now a foe, went viral. In the clip, the minister was purportedly heard discussing a plan to trap contractors hired for transportation of foodgrains in order to extract money from them.

Highly placed sources in the party have told The Tribune that Sarari has not responded to the notice issued to him nearly a month ago by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, as the state president of AAP. This “defiance” has reportedly ruffled many feathers in the party and the Chief Minister is reportedly “upset” with him. Action against him is expected to be taken soon in the wake of the elections to Gujarat Vidhan Sabha, where AAP is trying to make inroads into the BJP’s bastion.

Since the AAP is wooing the voters there on its anti-corruption agenda, action against the minister, just ahead of the polls, will be taken to rub this point among voters.

Officially, the party is not giving any statement on the issue, saying the matter is under consideration in the top echelons. Party sources also did not confirm the time frame in which the minister was to respond to the notice. Though The Tribune also tried to contact the minister, he did not respond to calls or messages. Last week, during a visit to Delhi, the minister had claimed that the audio recording was doctored. “You know how any conversation can be doctored these days and people fabricate things. It is all a lie,” he had then claimed.

Responding to the growing clamour by Opposition parties seeking his dismissal from the Cabinet and their dharnas on the issue, Sarari had said, “They (opposition leaders) would do what their ‘karam’ are, and I will work according to my ‘karam’.”

Interestingly, Sarari was seen trying to get close to the party supremo, Arvind Kejriwal, during the marriage reception of a party MLA held recently. However, sources say the party supremo did not give him a separate audience.

