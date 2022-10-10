Delhi's Sarna brothers join hands with Sukhbir Badal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 9

In a significant religio-political development for Punjab politics, SAD (Delhi), led by Paramjit Singh Sarna, has joined hands with SAD, led by Sukhbir Badal.

Describing the development as “a turning point in Sikh and Punjab politics”, he has appointed Sarna as president of the Delhi unit of his party.

At the start of this year, Manjinder Singh Sirsa had quit SAD and joined the BJP, giving a jolt to the Badals. Within a few days, SAD’s elected members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) created their own unit, led by Harmeet Singh Kalka. Sarna is an important player in the DSGMC.

Panth under attack Today, the Khalsa Panth and its historic institutions are under attack from visible and hidden enemies, who want to weaken the community. —Sukhbir Badal

On Sunday, Sukhbir asked Sarna to lead the campaign to unite the entire Sikh community. Sarna lashed out at his rivals, calling them “traitors” of the Sikh community.

Sukhbir alleged that “devious conspiracies are at work to engineer a civil war in the Sikh community. Unity alone will defeat these conspiracies”. He thanked Sarna and his brother, Harvinder Singh, and their entire team and supporters for extending their unflinching support.

Sukhbir said crisis had always united the Khalsa Panth. He cited the example of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) getting weakened after a separate gurdwara committee for Haryana got the court nod.

Among those present were SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, Balwinder Singh Bhundur and Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra.

#DSGMC #harmeet singh kalka #manjinder singh sirsa #sukhbir badal