‘Saroop’ row: Akal Takht committee to meet today

Amritsar, March 5
Akal Takht has constituted a panel to deliberate over carrying Sri Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ at sites of demonstration, protest and dharna. The committee will hold its maiden meeting at Sri Anandpur Sahib tomorrow.
As per Akal Takht secretariat, the meeting has been scheduled at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib at 12.30 pm. Akal Takht had intervened following the Ajnala incident in which radical Sikhs took along the ‘saroop’ in the protest march and barged in to the police station where the situation turned violent on February 23.
