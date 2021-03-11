Sarpanch, son 'misbehave' with Moga MLA, booked

Tribune News Service

Moga: A BJP leader and sarpanch of Mothawali village Harnek Singh and his son Satnam Singh have been booked for allegedly misbehaving with Moga MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora and her staff. TNS

FIR against Cong leader for ‘stealing’ mobile toilet

Moga: The police have registered a case against Congress leader Inderpreet Singh, alias Bunty, who is also a chief of Dharamkot Municipal Council, for allegedly stealing a mobile toilet. TNS

Women staff accuse SMO of harassment

Bathinda: Two women employees of the Nathana Community Health Centre in Bathinda levelled allegations of harassment against a Senior Medical Officer (SMO) of the health centre.