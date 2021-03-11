Sarpanch, son 'misbehave' with Moga MLA, booked

Moga: A BJP leader and sarpanch of Mothawali village Harnek Singh and his son Satnam Singh have been booked for allegedly misbehaving with Moga MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora and her staff. TNS
FIR against Cong leader for ‘stealing’ mobile toilet
Moga: The police have registered a case against Congress leader Inderpreet Singh, alias Bunty, who is also a chief of Dharamkot Municipal Council, for allegedly stealing a mobile toilet. TNS
Women staff accuse SMO of harassment
Bathinda: Two women employees of the Nathana Community Health Centre in Bathinda levelled allegations of harassment against a Senior Medical Officer (SMO) of the health centre.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court today after SC sentences him to one-year jail
A few Congress leaders and supporters turned up at the resid...
In jail, Sidhu to go without wages for 3 months
To abide by dress code | May get to work at prison factory, ...