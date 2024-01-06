 Sarpanches support Sidhu’s rally in Bathinda tomorrow : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Sarpanches support Sidhu’s rally in Bathinda tomorrow

Sarpanches support Sidhu’s rally in Bathinda tomorrow

To hold another rally in Hoshiarpur on Jan 9, backs Khaira

Sarpanches support Sidhu’s rally in Bathinda tomorrow

Navjot Singh Sidhu



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

A day after Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav cautioned Congress workers over discipline, saying strict disciplinary action would be taken against any violators, Navjot Sidhu has announced a rally in Hoshiarpur on January 9.

Yadav had stated that speaking against the party or its office-bearers at any platform would not be tolerated. Leaders close to Sidhu said there was nothing wrong with the rally as it was to only strengthen the party.

In connection with the January 7 rally of Sidhu at Kotshamir, Bathinda, a number of sarpanches and panches of Bathinda rural have come in support of Sidhu. In a letter written to the Punjab affairs in-charge, they have questioned the credentials of Khushbaaz Singh Jattana, Bathinda Rural Congress chief.

Jattana had warned leaders against attending the January 7 rally and had said Harwinder Singh Laddi, who is organising the event at Kotshamir village, has nothing to do with the Congress.

Sidhu supported party leader Sukhpal Khaira, stating that Kashmir Singh Billa’s wife made complaints against Khaira under government’s pressure.

“The FIR is a laughable attempt by the government to keep Khaira in jail. The FIR was registered on January 2 at 2.10 am the day Khaira’s got bail. In the FIR, the complainant stated that certain unidentified persons came to her house on October 15, 2023, and threatened her as her husband had given a statement against Khaira before a judge in Fazilka,” Sidhu said.

He added that the SIT filed a 300-page affidavit in the High Court that indicated that Kashmir Singh had given a statement under Section 164 of the CrPC on October 30, 2023.

“If the statement before the judge in Fazilka was made on October 30, how could Khaira threaten the complainant or her husband 15 days before it?,” the former PPCC chief said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Hoshiarpur #Navjot Sidhu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel off Somalia coast

2
Punjab

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

3
Haryana

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

4
Jalandhar

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

5
Diaspora

Hindu temple defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in California in US

6
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

7
Haryana

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

8
Jalandhar

Jalandhar: DSP Dalbir Singh Deol’s murder case solved

9
Punjab

Kamaljit Hayre no longer in fray for post of NRI Sabha chief

10
Punjab

Party leaders skip Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna’s birth anniversary function in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Pirates had boarded the ship in the Arabian Sea, some 850 km...

Governor can’t remove minister without recommendation of Council of Ministers: Supreme Court

Governor can’t remove minister without recommendation of Council of Ministers: Supreme Court

A Bench led by Justice AS Oka upholds a Madras High Court or...

Congress constitutes 5 screening committees to short list candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Congress constitutes 5 screening committees to short list candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Bhakta Charan Das to head screening committee for the cluste...

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

The fresh attack comes after the tableau design submitted by...

Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels

Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels

The order paved the way for hotel’s possession by HPTDC


Cities

View All

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

No respite from foggy weather in Chandigarh

Advanced Neurosciences Centre at PGI all set for April opening

2 Aadhaars in one name: Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks details in same-sex marriage case

Swachh Survekshan 2023: Chandigarh retains the ‘water plus’ status for 3rd year

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala Police warn those not verifying their tenants

Attempts to pass electricity Bill will be opposed: AIPEF

Police Dept pensioners discuss their demands