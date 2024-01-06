Sarpanches support Sidhu’s rally in Bathinda tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

A day after Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav cautioned Congress workers over discipline, saying strict disciplinary action would be taken against any violators, Navjot Sidhu has announced a rally in Hoshiarpur on January 9.

Yadav had stated that speaking against the party or its office-bearers at any platform would not be tolerated. Leaders close to Sidhu said there was nothing wrong with the rally as it was to only strengthen the party.

In connection with the January 7 rally of Sidhu at Kotshamir, Bathinda, a number of sarpanches and panches of Bathinda rural have come in support of Sidhu. In a letter written to the Punjab affairs in-charge, they have questioned the credentials of Khushbaaz Singh Jattana, Bathinda Rural Congress chief.

Jattana had warned leaders against attending the January 7 rally and had said Harwinder Singh Laddi, who is organising the event at Kotshamir village, has nothing to do with the Congress.

Sidhu supported party leader Sukhpal Khaira, stating that Kashmir Singh Billa’s wife made complaints against Khaira under government’s pressure.

“The FIR is a laughable attempt by the government to keep Khaira in jail. The FIR was registered on January 2 at 2.10 am the day Khaira’s got bail. In the FIR, the complainant stated that certain unidentified persons came to her house on October 15, 2023, and threatened her as her husband had given a statement against Khaira before a judge in Fazilka,” Sidhu said.

He added that the SIT filed a 300-page affidavit in the High Court that indicated that Kashmir Singh had given a statement under Section 164 of the CrPC on October 30, 2023.

“If the statement before the judge in Fazilka was made on October 30, how could Khaira threaten the complainant or her husband 15 days before it?,” the former PPCC chief said.

