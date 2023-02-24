Satkar committee demands printing firm owner's arrest

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 23

A day after the role of the printing house in the city, which publishes ‘gutkas’, ‘pothis’ and other Sikh religious literature, came under the scanner for alleged offensiveness detected while printing holy scriptures, Satkar Committee members staged protest.

While protesting in front of the printing house premises, panel members demanded the arrest of its proprietor.

Meanwhile, sources said tension gripped the area when an accidental shot was fired from a licensed weapon of a protester into the air.

On the other hand, the SGPC has also lodged a complaint with the police on the basis of which a case under Sections 292 and 295-A of the IPC has been registered against Chatar Singh, Jeewan Singh Firm. It was alleged in the complaint that firm workers smoked cigarettes, consumed tobacco, had drinks and pages of religious books were dropped on the floor.

The investigating officer, ASI Sukhwinder Singh, said a DVR and some religious books were recovered, but no tobacco or intoxicants were seized from the premises.

Nonetheless, irregularities in the work culture on the press premises were discovered during a surprise visit by teams of the SGPC and satkar committee, accompanied by the police yesterday. Consequently, on their insistence, the printing work was stalled and the press was locked.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh, who has lodged a complaint with the police, claimed that gross irregularities were being committed by press workers, who appeared to be migrants from other states.

“Migrant workers print Sikh holy scriptures. It is paining to know that the firm where Sikh holy scriptures are published is dirty. Wrappers of ‘beedi’ are scattered at the place. I have been told that empty liquor bottles have also been found at the spot,” he said.

Satkar committee member Balbir Singh Muchchal said the same firm was banned by the Akal Takht and in 1998 a ‘hukamnama’ was issued against its owners for violating the Sikh ‘rehat maryada’. He said the firm was publishing ‘saroops’ illegally.