‘Say Naa-To fake forwards’: Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point

Chandigarh, March 13
Fans cannot stop raving about the historical feat for India after “Naatu Naatu” song from film “RRR”, and short documentary “The Elephant Whisperers” won one Academy Award each.
While “Naatu Naatu” won the Oscar under the category of the best original song, “The Elephant Whisperers” won in the Best Documentary Short film category.
VeRRRify all news on social media before sharing it with your friends!— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) March 13, 2023
Say Naa-To Fake Forwards!#oscars #oscars95 #naatu #naatunaatu #RRR pic.twitter.com/pJ2QxzGMGy
Punjab police congratulated the Oscar winners in a unique manner on Twitter. However, it was not just a routine applaud. The police force used the hype surrounding the twin achievement to great effect.
Address the elephant in the room when you receive an extortion call and instantly report on #Helpline 112 or visit your nearest police station!#TheElephantWhisperers #oscars #oscars95 pic.twitter.com/nqMMHS1wUs— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) March 13, 2023
Urging people to "veRRRify news on social media before sharing it with friends", the Punjab police advised all to “say Naa-To fake forwards”.
Two extra Rs used in verify to the stress on the film "RRR".
Further, paying tribute to “The Elephant Whisperers”, it asked people not to “whisper about extortion calls, inform us”.
“Address the elephant in the room when you receive an extortion call and instantly report on #Helpline 112 or visit your nearest police station!” the tweet read.
The Punjab police’s ingenuity in making people aware on important issues has drawn appreciation from twitter users.
