SBS Nagar judges to observe 'no-car day'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

In a novel initiative, judicial officers and other officials of the SBS Nagar Sessions Division have decided to observe a ‘no-car day’ every week. The judges will, on that day, pedal their way to the courts complex.

Setting the process in motion, the judicial officers led by District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman District Legal Services Authority KS Bajwa rode bicycles across the city this morning, displaying placards raising awareness on saving and educating the girl child, planting trees and ending drug abuse. —