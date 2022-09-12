SC Collegium recommends elevation of 9 judicial officers as judges of Punjab and Haryana HC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 12

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the elevation of nine judicial officers as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which is functioning with 56 judges against a sanctioned strength of 85.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Collegium led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit.

The judicial officers recommended for evelation are:Gurbir Singh,Deepak Gupta,Amarjot Bhatti,Ritu Tagore,Manisha Batra,Harpreet Kaur Jeewan,Sukhvinder Kaur,Sanjiv BerryandVikram Aggarwal.

The Collegium has also recommended the elevation of six judicial officers and two lawyers as judges of the Bombay High Court.

The judicial officers recommended for elevation as judges of the Bombay High Court are: Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh, Yanshivraj Gopichand Khobragade, Mahendra Wadhumal Chandwani, Abhay Sopanrao Waghwase, Ravindra Madhusudan Joshi; and Vrushali @ Shubhangi Vijay Joshi. The two advocates recommended for elevation are: Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and Milind Manohar Sathaye.

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended confirmation of three additional judges as permanent judges of the Karnataka High Court. The three additional judges recommended for appointment as permanent judges are: JusticeMohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal,JusticeRajendra BadamikarandJusticeKhazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin.