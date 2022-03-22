SC defers hearing in Navjot Sidhu case to March 25

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 21

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred to March 25 hearing on a petition seeking to enhance the punishment given to Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 33-year-old road rage case in which he was let off with Rs 1,000 fine.

A Bench led by Justice A M Khanwilkar said the Special Bench — in which Justice SK Kaul is there — would hear the matter on Friday.

The top court had on February 25 asked Sidhu to respond to a plea to enlarge the scope of the petition seeking review of its verdict. The petitioner said Sidhu’s conviction should not have been for the lesser offence of voluntarily causing hurt.

Responding to the court’s notice, Sidhu said: “It is respectfully submitted that the contents of the present applications reiterate only overruled arguments and do not show any extraordinary material, calling for interference on all aspects from this court.”

Terming it a “malicious bid for reopening of a well-reasoned judgment”, he urged the court to dismiss the review petition on account of “unaccounted delay without any cogent explanation” that raised doubts on his bona fides. —

