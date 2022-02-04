Supreme Court defers hearing on Navjot Sidhu road rage case plea to February 25

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

The Supreme Court today deferred to February 25 the hearing on a petition seeking review of its 2018 order letting off Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with a fine of Rs 1,000 in a 32-year-old road rage case in which one Gurnam Singh had died.

The order by a Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice SK Kaul came as a reprieve for the cricketer-turned-politician ahead of the Punjab Assembly poll to be held on February 20.

The deferment came after senior advocate P Chidambaram, representing Sidhu, submitted that the advocate-on-record in the case was changed last night and he needed time to file reply to the review petition. Initially, the Bench proposed to defer it to February 21 but finally it posted the matter for hearing on February 25 as Chidambaram urged that it be listed on any date after February 23. "On a lighter side, two weeks' time is crucial for him," the top court said.

The Bench took exception to a letter circulated by Sidhu's new counsel seeking four-week adjournment that said the matter had been "unexpectedly listed".

"We have no difficulty in adjourning…but the advocate-on-record has made a statement in the letter that is, unexpectedly listed…It's not an accurate statement because it was shown in the advance list," Justice Khanwilkar said, adding, the court's Registry should not be cornered like this.

"I am sure, the Registry is right," Chidambaram said.

On behalf of the review petitioner, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra urged the Bench to expand the scope of the notice and consider reviving conviction on homicide charges.

