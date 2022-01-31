Supreme Court gives protection from arrest to SAD leader Bikram Majithia till February 23

‘Sorry to say this, suddenly these cases are coming up before elections and everybody has reasons to suspect some motives...’, a Bench led by CJI NV Ramana tells P Chidambaram, representing Punjab

Supreme Court gives protection from arrest to SAD leader Bikram Majithia till February 23

Bikram Majithia. Tribune file

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, January 31

In a major relief to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, The Supreme Court on Monday gave him protection from arrest till February 23 in a criminal case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, in view of the February 20 assembly polls in Punjab.

As a SAD candidate from Amritsar East assembly constituency in the Majha region of the state, Majithia—a former minister—is pitted against Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana—which had earlier restrained the State of Punjab from taking any coercive action against Majithia till January 31—asked the SAD leader to surrender before the trial court on February 23. It directed the trial court to decide his bail plea expeditiously.

The top court wondered how several criminal cases were suddenly coming out on the eve of the assembly elections in Punjab. It also talked about a case registered against Simarjit Singh Bains that has landed in the top court.

”Sorry to say this, suddenly these cases are coming up before elections and everybody has reasons to suspect some motives... We are in a democracy…We are not saying hold your hands and not control drug mafias. But let the elections take place on February 20…At least allow the candidates to file nominations and contest elections”, a Bench led by CJI NV Ramana told senior counsel P Chidambaram, representing the Punjab Government.

The court’s observation came after Chidambaram described it as a gross case of international drug trafficking that required custodial interrogation of the accused.

“Punjab is sinking under drug trial…We have to send across a message that drug trafficking will not be taken lightly. Else, the future of Punjab youth is damned…I am not saying he should be thrown into a dark hole. But custodial interrogation is needed,” Chidambaram told the Bench, denying any political motive.

”Mr. Chidambaram, please advise your state that it should not look like you are taking motivated actions,” the CJI said adding that a bail plea of another political leader from Punjab would come up for hearing on Tuesday.

“I know political vendetta exists…but as far as this matter is concerned, this was under the monitoring of the high court for long.  But the investigation got delayed when the other party was in power till 2017…With respect to other matters, I will advise the government not to take any vindictive action, Chidambaram told the Bench.”

Earlier, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, representing Majithia, termed it a “classic case of political vendetta” as the FIR was registered on December 20 last year on the directions of the acting DGP with respect to offences during 2004-2015.

“I don’t know if this is election fever or election virus. Everyone is rushing to the court now… Is this fair, Mr Chidambaram?” the CJI had asked last week.

Apprehending his arrest in connection with a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered at Mohali on December 20, 2021, Majithia had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s January 24 order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea. The HC had, however, granted him protection from coercive action for three days to enable him to approach the Supreme Court.

”The present case is blatantly political in nature and has been registered with a mala fide objective to target the petitioner, who is a mainstream leader of opposition party, one month prior to polls in the State,” Majithia had submitted.

 

#BikramMajithia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

2
Chandigarh

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

3
Punjab Punjab Diary

Sunny Deol: Keeping BJP at arm's length

4
Punjab

CBI nabs IAS officer in Punjab in Rs 2-lakh bribery case

5
Punjab

Supreme Court gives protection from arrest to SAD leader Bikram Majithia till February 23

6
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

7
Haryana

Haryana farmers begin Singhu-type stir in Sirsa

8
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

9
Punjab

Punjab polls: Capt Amarinder predicts abysmal defeat for Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar east, says 'I'm not Majithia's uncle'

10
Himachal

Yellow warning: Thunderstorm, hail likely in nine districts of Himachal on February 3

Don't Miss

View All
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Biopic on IAS officer who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon
Chandigarh

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice
Features

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice

Avoid ‘unreal’ photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Kejriwal
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Top Stories

Indian economy contracts by 6.6 per cent in 2020-21

Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21 as against earlier estimate of 7.3 pc decline

NSO data shows that pandemic-hit economy did not perform as ...

India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Survey

India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Economic Survey

Projection based on the assumption that there will be no fur...

Matter sub judice: Government on Opposition demand to debate Pegasus

Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate

Stage set for a stormy budget session

Election Commission bans road shows, padyatras till February 11

2022 assembly polls: Ban on road shows, processions, vehicle rallies to continue till February 11, Election Commission

Number norms for attending physical rallies increased from 5...

Plenty of opportunities for India in today’s world scenario: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Budget Session

Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi

Says hoping for free, frank, well-meaning discussions

Cities

View All

Amritsar district reports 3 more deaths, 224 +ve Covid cases

Amritsar district reports 3 more deaths, 224 +ve Covid cases

No party-specific wave in Amritsar West constituency

Delay on Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar's release: Arvind Kejriwal faces protest in Amritsar

Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa keeps everyone guessing

Retd IAS officer asserts his Rangretta identity before election

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

Bathinda: SAD nominee Sarup Chand Singla's son booked for assault

PGI to take a call on resuming OPDs soon

Chandigarh: PGI to take a call on resuming OPDs soon

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

Mohali witnesses 412 fresh cases, one fatality

3 comorbid patients die, 441 Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation proposes Rs 1,725.19-cr Budget

To criminalise marital rape or not, High Court in a fix

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Harmeet Singh Kalka quits as president of Akali Dal Delhi Unit

1,616 cases of illegally stored liquor worth ~1 crore seized

1,616 cases of illegally stored liquor worth Rs 1 crore seized in Nawanshahr's Rahon town

Hitting poll turf, daughters out to seek voters' support

3-yr-old Jalandhar girl receives appreciation from India Book of Records

Open House: What should be done to wake up political leaders to address environmental issues?

Make election manifesto of parties a legal document: Punjab Lok Chetna Lehar

Rajgarh Estate guard shot at, injured

Ludhiana: Rajgarh Estate guard shot at, injured

3 attacked with swords over 'Rs-3,000 dispute' in Ludhiana

Parking, traffic congestion problems remain unsolved in Ludhiana West

Ex-legislator from Qila Raipur Jassi Khangura quits Congress

Three dead, 404 test positive in Ludhiana district

Cong fields Channi from Bhadaur too, ex-Mayor to fight Capt in Patiala Urban

Congress fields Punjab CM Charanjit Channi from Bhadaur too, ex-Mayor to fight Capt Amarinder in Patiala Urban

Capt Amarinder files nomination papers from Patiala Urban; inaugurates party office

PSTET result delay: Last date to apply for master cadre posts extended

Sigh of relief, new Covid cases lowest in 4 weeks in Patiala district

Homage paid to Mahatma Gandhi