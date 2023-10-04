SC judge’s name suggested for property receiver

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

Amrinder Singh, nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler Harinder Singh Brar, has suggested the name of Justice Kurian Joseph, former Judge of the Supreme Court, for the appointment of a receiver for the management and valuation of the king’s properties worth over Rs 25,500 crore.

The nephew is also claiming a 33.33 per cent share in the royal properties

Dr Aman Inder Singh Sandhu, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, has issued notices to all legal heirs of king Harinder Singh Brar’s properties, all trustees of the Maharawal Khewaji Trust , which had been looking after the properties of the king, and ANZ Grindlays Bank, Mumbai, for filing replies on October 26 on the applications filed by nephew of the king.

