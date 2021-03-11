SC order on high security registration plates 'yet to be enforced' in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

In light of the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, National Road Safety Council member Dr Kamaljeet Soi said the AAP government has failed to enforce the apex court orders on making high security registration plate (HSRP) compulsory in the state.

Not only in the case of murder of Moosewala, gangsters put fake number plates on vehicles used in the killing of kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal, RSS leader Brig Jagdish Gagneja (retd), the recent firing incident in Amritsar and attack at Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, he said.

Announcing that he would move the High Court to get the HSRP order enforced, Sohi said over 40 lakh of the total around 1.25 crore vehicles in the state did not have the HSRPs.