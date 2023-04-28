Supreme Court quashes cheating case against Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir over two SAD constitutions

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 28

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed a cheating and forgery case against late Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parkash Singh Badal and his son and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal over the issue of two constitutions of the party, saying none of the ingredients of the offences alleged were made out.

Allowing the Badals’ appeal, a Bench led by Justice MR Shah set aside an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which had rejected their petition against a summoning order issued by a trial court.

The Bench — which also included Justice CT Ravikumar— said the complaint against the Badals amounted to abuse of the process of law.

The top court, however, clarified that it has not expressed any opinion on the SAD Constitution and, therefore, the proceedings pending before the Election Commission should not be influenced by its verdict.

The Bench – which had reserved the verdict on April 11 – delivered it three days after the demise of Parkash Singh Badal on April 25.

“Merely being religious does not mean a person cannot be secular,” the Bench had noted while reserving the verdict. The Bench had made it clear that it would not go into the larger question of whether it’s a secular or religious party and would limit its reasoning to the issuance of summonses by the trial court over alleged forgery and whether offences alleged were prima facie made out or not.

The Bench said the high court should have quashed proceedings that would have been an abuse of the process of law. “The high court ought to have quashed proceedings that would have been an abuse of process. We quash and set the impugned order including trial court summons,” it said.

The Badals had challenged the August, 2021, order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court refusing to quash the summonses issued to them by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Hoshiarpur in a private complaint filed by Balwant Singh Khera for alleged forgery, cheating and concealment of facts.

In his 2009 complaint, Khera alleged that the SAD had two constitutions — one submitted to the Gurdwara Election Commission for registration as a party to manage gurdwaras and the other to the Election Commission to seek recognition as a political party. He alleged that it amounted to cheating.