SC recommends Kapoor’s name for High Court judge

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, January 4

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the name of advocate Rohit Kapoor for elevation to the Bench, saying he “is fit and suitable” for appointment as a Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court — which has been functioning with only 57 judges against a sanctioned strength of 85.

The three-member Collegium of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice BR Gavai also reiterated its recommendation for appointment of advocates Harmeet Singh Grewal and Deepinder Singh Nalwa, whose names were approved by it on October 17, 2023.

The Collegium said Grewal and Nalwa should be given precedence in the matter of appointment over Kapoor and “the inter se seniority of all the three advocates be fixed as per the existing practice.”

The recommendation for Kapoor’s appointment as Judge was made by the Collegium of the High Court on April 21, 2023, and “The Chief Minister and the Governor for the States of Punjab and Haryana have conveyed their concurrence to the recommendation,” the Collegium resolution stated.

