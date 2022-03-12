SC rejects plea for appointing OBC candidates against posts reserved for SC/ST in Punjab

Top courts upholds HC order refusing to direct the state government to permit interchangeability of unfilled 595 posts reserved for SC/ST candidates, to OBC category

SC rejects plea for appointing OBC candidates against posts reserved for SC/ST in Punjab

Photo for representation. — iStock

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 12

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking a direction that 595 unfilled posts of elementary trained teachers (ETT) of SC/ST category in Punjab be filled up with Other Backboard Classes (OBC) candidates, saying the appointing authority doesn’t have the power to do so.

“The interchangeability of the vacant unfilled posts of SC category may be possible due to not having eligible candidates by the department concerned but not by appointing authority,” a Bench of Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice JK Maheshwari said in its March 9 verdict.

After analysing Section 7 of The Punjab Schedule Castes and Backward Classes (Reservation in Service) Act, 2006, the Bench said, it’s clear that de-reservation for the reserved vacancy by the appointing authority was restricted.

“The said de-reservation may be possibly directed by the Department of Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes if it is expedient in public interest after recording satisfaction for such de reservation. In the said contingency the department shall pass an order assigning those reasons.”

The Bench upheld the Punjab and Haryana High Court order refusing to direct the state government to permit interchangeability of unfilled 595 posts reserved for the SC/ST candidates, to OBC category.

The HC had initiated a suo motu PIL following alleged inaction of the Punjab Government in filling up of vacancies of ETT advertised on November 8, 2015 and July 30, 2016 and threat from certain OBC candidates that they would commit suicide.

A total of 4,500 and 2005 vacancies of ETT were notified under various categories inclusive of SC/ST, OBC, freedom fighter, handicapped etc. respectively.

As some SC/ST category posts remained vacant. Now, the appellants wanted the unfilled posts of SC/ST category to be filled from the eligible candidates from OBC category on the basis of interchangeability.

In 2018, the HC directed the Department of Welfare, Government of Punjab to take a decision after affording due opportunity of hearing to the applicants. However, the Department of Welfare declined to interchange the vacant post of SC/ST category to the OBC category.

Referring to the Punjab Schedule Castes and Backward Classes (Reservation in Service) Act, the top court said,”…it is clear that de-reservation of any reserved vacancy which is to be filled up by direct recruitment or by promotion cannot be done by the appointing authority.”

It said, “In case due to non-availability of the eligible candidates of any of the category, the posts remain unfilled, the appointing authority may request to the Department of Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes for de-reservation of the said unfilled vacancy. On such request after recording satisfaction, if necessary or expedient in the public interest, subject to the condition to carry forward the said vacancy against subsequent unreserved vacancy the order may be passed by the said department.”

The Bench said the issuance of such direction after six years of notifying the selection list for filling up the unfilled vacancies of SC/ST category by OBC would be wholly unjustified. The selection list prepared in the year 2016 would not survive after the lapse of a long time to fill up the vacancies after interchangeability, it said, pointing out that the unfilled posts of ETT had already been re-advertised.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

2
Punjab

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

3
Nation

PM Modi meets mother Hiraben in Gandhinagar; enjoys a meal with her

4
Punjab Election

Ex-CM, 5 ministers, BJP's 54, Cong's 30, SAD's 27 candidates lose security deposits in Punjab

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt

6
Punjab Election

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim to form govt in Punjab

7
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

8
Punjab Election

Manpreet Badal saves security deposit by thin margin

9
Punjab

After Randhawa targets Sunil Jakhar over Punjab poll debacle, ex-Cong chief posts tongue-in-cheek reply

10
Amritsar

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won't be easy for Congress now

Don't Miss

View All
India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

‘I weigh everything I eat’
Entertainment

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Nation

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

Top Stories

India-China commanders’ meet at LAC ends without resolution

India-China commanders’ meet at LAC ends without resolution

Agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic chan...

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

The new govt will be sworn in on March 16

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet governor

Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt

Says each MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party will work for the progr...

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

This has set in motion the administrative changes to be effe...

Congress Working Committee meet tomorrow to discuss poll debacles

Congress Working Committee to meet on Sunday to discuss poll debacle

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting to be hel...

Cities

View All

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won’t be easy for Congress now

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won't be easy for Congress now

Amritsar: 3 ASIs among 7 cops booked

Carjacking reported behind GNDH, Amritsar, 3 held

Amritsar: Man found murdered at Bhagtanwala grain market

Amritsar: Man ends life, case against wife, in-laws

FM through by a whisker

Manpreet Badal saves security deposit by thin margin

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Won’t issue LoI to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Won't issue letter of intent to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Chandigarh-Dubai flight to resume from March 14

Chandigarh sees 11 cases, active load now 60

Chandigarh: Education Department warns of action against minority schools

Chandigarh school seeks Aadhaar for admission of wards

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on Jalandhar MC election?

Kartarpur: I have already served this area for 8 years as cop, says Balkar Singh

Despite AAP tsunami, its Bholath candidate loses security deposit

Victory, defeat are two sides of coin, says Cong’s Sunder Sham Arora

Had just 18 days for my solo campaign: Nawanshahr candidate Angad Saini

LIT Chairman resigns

Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman resigns

7 test positive in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Domestic help attempts to commit robbery, 2 nabbed

Ludhiana: Man shoots self, critical

Beant Singh's grandson Gurkirat Kotli loses deposit in Khanna

Be punctual, doctors told

Be punctual, Rajindra Hospital doctors told

Six Congress candidates lose security deposit in Patiala district

Patiala district no more a Congress bastion

Release pension on time, demands Punjabi University panel

4 of thieves’ gang held