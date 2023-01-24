SC/ST Act added in rape case, one-day remand for 2 accused

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 23

A day after two persons allegedly gangraped an 11-year-old Dalit girl in a moving car in Sanour on Saturday night, the police have added the SC/ST Act in the FIR. The accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh Amani and Dalvir Singh Dalli of Balbehra village.

Today the duo was produced before a local court, which remanded them in one-day police custody.

“Following a statement by family of the victim, we have added the SC/ ST Act in addition to Sections 376-D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act,” said DSP (Rural) Gurdev Singh Dhaliwal.

Blot on state’s image: sukhbir Punjab has transformed into a gangland and jungle raj prevails under @BhagwantMann-led @AamAadmiParty govt. News of an 11-yr-old girl gangraped in a moving car in Patiala is a blot on the state's image. —Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD chief

“We have also procured one-day remand of the accused. The car in which the girl was raped has been impounded and forensic examination of the vehicle has been done,” said the DSP.

In his complaint, father of the minor girl said his daughter had gone to her uncle’s house at around 8 pm on Saturday, but did not return. While he searched for her, the girl turned up and informed him that she was abducted and raped by two persons in a moving four-wheeler. Later, the family admitted the minor to the Rajindra Hospital.