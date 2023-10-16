Supreme Court to hear Raghav Chadha's plea today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 15

The Supreme Court will on Monday take up a petition filed by Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha challenging his indefinite suspension from the Upper House.

Chadha was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on August 11 during the monsoon session over a breach of privileges complaint after the House passed a motion moved by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal seeking action against him for including the names of some members of the Upper House without their consent in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

