Supreme Court to hear Raghav Chadha's plea today

New Delhi, October 15
The Supreme Court will on Monday take up a petition filed by Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha challenging his indefinite suspension from the Upper House.
Chadha was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on August 11 during the monsoon session over a breach of privileges complaint after the House passed a motion moved by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal seeking action against him for including the names of some members of the Upper House without their consent in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final
It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support follow...
42-year-old man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US
Sukhwinder Singh, 42, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of...
Muslim boy stabbed 26 times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
The 6-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-styl...