Supreme Court upholds quashing of FIR against Gurmeet Ram Rahim for speech on Kabir, Ravidas

New Delhi, May 14
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Punjab Government’s petition challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order quashing a criminal complaint against self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim over his alleged speech against saints Kabir and Ravidas.
“No merit in the special leave petition. Dismissed,” said a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, upholding the high court’s October 2023 order quashing the FIR against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.
Ram Rahim, who is serving his prison sentence in rape and murder cases, was booked in March 2023 over his alleged remarks during a Satsang in 2016 when he had mentioned an incident involving Sant Kabir Das and Guru Ravidas, while discussing the relationship between a spiritual guru and his disciples.
The high court had said the comments were made based on historical resources and that there was no evidence to suggest that his remarks were meant to hurt religious sentiments of any section of the society.
