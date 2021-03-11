SC verdict on review plea on its order of letting off Navjot Sidhu with fine in 1988 road rage case shortly

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 19

SC to deliver shortly verdict on plea seeking review of its order letting off Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu with a fine of Rs 1,000 in 1988 road rage case in which man had died.

The cricketer-turned-politician was acquitted of homicide charges but convicted of voluntarily causing hurt to the deceased.

The Supreme Court had on September 12, 2018 agreed to consider a petition seeking review of its May 15, 2018 order imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 on Sidhu in the case.

A Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice SK Kaul—which had earlier issued notice to Sidhu “restricted to quantum of sentence”—will reconsider the amount of punishment given to him.

Sidhu and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu were initially tried for murder, but the trial court in September 1999 acquitted him. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed the verdict and held them guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and gave him a three-year imprisonment.

#NavjotSinghSidhu