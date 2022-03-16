Scam in allotment of plots to poor: Fatehgarh Sahib AAP MLA

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 15

AAP MLA from Fatehgarh Sahib Lakhbir Singh Rai today alleged a scam involving distribution of bogus certificates of ownership rights of 2 marla plots to the poor at villages ahead of the polls.

He claimed Sirhind’s Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) had denied issuance of any such papers by his office under his signatures. While the Sirhind Block Samiti chairperson claimed all plots were distributed as per law, the BDPO said his office had not issued any certificate of right of ownership. Congress’ former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra, too, denied the allegations and dared the AAP MLA to get an FIR registered against him.

The MLA said he had sought the entire record of Sirhind and Khera blocks in Fatehgarh Sahib. Meanwhile, Nagra accused the AAP MLA of having grabbed the shamlat land of a panchayat, which was vacated on the Supreme Court orders.

Gurjeet Kaur, chairperson, Block Samiti, Sirhind, denied the allegations, saying the certificate issued were genuine and plots were distributed as per law without any discrimination. — OC